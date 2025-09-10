Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman Suffers Injury Amid Post-WWE Ventures

by Thomas Lowson

Braun Strowman has been keeping himself busy since his WWE release but has now reached a major obstacle. On his Instagram Stories, the former WWE Universal Champion shared that he has suffered a broken wrist, sharing an X-ray photo. Braun paired it with an angry cursing emoji and a sarcastic caption: “YAY ME!!”

Strowman’s injury comes amid major changes to his professional life. In August 2025, Braun shared that he had some non-wrestling projects in the works, including a new TV show about food. ‘Everything on the Menu’ is set to premiere this fall and will be produced from WWE Studios despite Strowman’s exit.

Braun hasn’t competed since his WWE release earlier this year, with his final match being in a tag-match alongside LA Knight against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in April. Whatever plans for wrestling Braun may have next, they will hinge on his wrist being recovered first.

