Braun Strowman Teases Potential Future as Jason Voorhees

Braun Strowman’s beard is part of his instantly recognizable look, but the former WWE Superstar would ditch his facial hair for the right movie role. In a recent conversation with Collider, the former WWE Universal Champion revealed which horror franchise he’d love to join.

“Oh, Friday the 13th. Jason, dude… I would gladly shave this beard off to play that character.”

Strowman’s desire to play Jason Vorhees goes beyond simply being a pipe dream. The former WWE Superstar teased that there have already been discussions about him playing the horror icon. While those talks haven’t led to a role yet, Strowman remains optimistic.

“If we could ever get everybody to get back on the same page and allow the licensings to work, I might be the next Voorhees.”

Jason appeared in the first Friday the 13th movie in 1980 and has been the series’ main antagonist since the second movie. The character’s iconic hockey mask didn’t appear until Friday the 13th Part III in 1982. The series currently has 12 films, as well as its own TV series and a new series, ‘Crystal Lake,’ in production.

Strowman has experience in acting, including as part of the 2015 box-office bomb Holmes and Watson. With his WWE career behind him, the Monster Among Men is ready to live up to that moniker as the next Jason Vorhees.