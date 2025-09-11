Braun Strowman To Undergo Surgery For Broken Wrist

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has suffered another injury setback, but this time it happened outside of the wrestling ring. In a post on his social media, “The Monster Among Monsters” revealed that he has a broken wrist and will require surgery. The unfortunate injury comes at a time when Strowman is in the process of transitioning to his post-WWE career.

In a post to his Instagram story, Strowman first shared an X-ray image of his hand, which clearly showed a break. He followed that up with a post on his Instagram feed, where he explained the bizarre and painful circumstances that led to the injury. The powerhouse revealed that he broke his fifth metatarsal bone while trying to separate his two dogs during a fight. His hand got tangled in a collar during the altercation, leading to the break.

“Alright, so a lot of people wondering what happened. Unfortunately, my dogs got in a fight two days ago and while trying to break them up I got twisted up in the collar and broke the end of my fifth metatarsal off,” Strowman explained. “I have broken that bone probably five to six times throughout my life, so it’s very brittle and stuff in there. And this time it broke completely off so tomorrow morning, I’m going to see a specialist, because I have to have surgery. Lucky me. This put a dampering in my deer hunting.”

The injury comes just after the former champion had announced that he was focusing on a new alcohol venture and would be taking some time away from professional wrestling to focus on his personal life and other business opportunities. This broken wrist will now force him into an extended recovery period.

Strowman’s WWE tenure began in 2013, and he became a top star on the main roster, winning the Universal Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the Raw Tag Team Championships twice before being let go in 2020. He was later brought back only to be released from WWE again in May 2025 and has been outspoken about his feelings regarding his departure. Despite the injury, he still has his new television show, “Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman,” set to premiere on the USA Network this fall.