Bray Wyatt and Wade Barrett Among Names Announced as WWE 2K23 DLC Characters

Fans will have more superstars to play, as in WWE 2K23, through five post-launch DLC packs.

On Monday, WWE and 2K games announced five upcoming DLC packs, including various superstars, legends, and celebrities. The first pack will be released on April 19, while the last pack is set to be released on August 16.

Some names include Bray Wyatt, The Steiners, Zeus, Harley Race, Eve Torres, Blair Davenport, and Wade Barrett.

The Breakdown

DLC 1: Steiner Row Pack (April 19)

Scott Steiner

Rick Steiner

B-Fab (Manager only)

Top Dolla

Ashante Adonis

DLC 2: Pretty Sweet Pack (May 17)

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Tiffany Stratton

Elton Prince

Kit Wilson

DLC 3: Race to NXT Pack (June 14)

Harley Race

Ivy Nile

Wendy Choo

Tony D’Angelo

Trick Williams

DLC 4: Revel with Wyatt Pack (July 19)

Bray Wyatt

Zeus

Valhalla

Joe Gacy

Blair Davenport

DLC 5: Bad News U Pack (August 16)

Eve Torres

Wade Barrett

Damon Kemp

Andre Chase

Nathan Frazer

The standard edition of WWE 2K23 will be out on Friday, March 17, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, and PC. Those who get the Deluxe or Icon editions will have access to the game on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.