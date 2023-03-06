Bray Wyatt and Wade Barrett Among Names Announced as WWE 2K23 DLC Characters

Fans will have more superstars to play, as in WWE 2K23, through five post-launch DLC packs.
On Monday, WWE and 2K games announced five upcoming DLC packs, including various superstars, legends, and celebrities. The first pack will be released on April 19, while the last pack is set to be released on August 16.
Some names include Bray Wyatt, The Steiners, Zeus, Harley Race, Eve Torres, Blair Davenport, and Wade Barrett.
The Breakdown
DLC 1: Steiner Row Pack (April 19)
- Scott Steiner
- Rick Steiner
- B-Fab (Manager only)
- Top Dolla
- Ashante Adonis
DLC 2: Pretty Sweet Pack (May 17)
- Karl Anderson
- Luke Gallows
- Tiffany Stratton
- Elton Prince
- Kit Wilson
DLC 3: Race to NXT Pack (June 14)
- Harley Race
- Ivy Nile
- Wendy Choo
- Tony D’Angelo
- Trick Williams
DLC 4: Revel with Wyatt Pack (July 19)
- Bray Wyatt
- Zeus
- Valhalla
- Joe Gacy
- Blair Davenport
DLC 5: Bad News U Pack (August 16)
- Eve Torres
- Wade Barrett
- Damon Kemp
- Andre Chase
- Nathan Frazer
The standard edition of WWE 2K23 will be out on Friday, March 17, 2023 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, and PC. Those who get the Deluxe or Icon editions will have access to the game on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.