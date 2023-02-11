What Happened With Bray Wyatt After SmackDown Went Off Air

This week’s episode of SmackDown featured not one but three different dark matches, including one with Bray Wyatt.

The very first dark match took place even before the show went on air. It saw Butch taking on Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci. The Brawling Brute won this bout.

The second dark match after the show was over featured the New Day. The duo of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston shared a moment with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett before making their way to the ring.

BUT WAIT…THERE’S MORE!@StuBennett shows off his dance moves with New Day after #SmackDown!! ??? pic.twitter.com/0PYpcNO8el — Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) February 11, 2023

Post-#SmackDown dark match: New Day beat Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. Dom’s mom Angie is ringside, but there was no interaction. pic.twitter.com/8CpOEVELZY — Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) February 11, 2023

The former tag team champions faced Judgement Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. The team of Kingston and Woods won this bout.

Bray Wyatt Wrestles After SmackDown

The final dark match of the night saw Bray Wyatt going up against LA Knight. The two SmackDown stars competed in a No Disqualification match.

The match was won by the Fiend after he put Knight through a table. The ending was very similar to their dark match last week.

Second post-#SmackDown dark match: Bray Wyatt beats LA Knight in a No Disqualification match. Miles better than their Lights Out match. pic.twitter.com/6pZ4VJ55fm — Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) February 11, 2023

Wyatt did not make an appearance on this week’s episode of the Blue Branded Show. LA Knight was part of a backstage segment.

Apart from this, the SmackDown episode featured a #1 contender’s match in the main event and more. You can check out the full results of the show here.