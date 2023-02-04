Watch: What Happened With Bray Wyatt After SmackDown Went Off Air

WWE fans in attendance on tonight’s SmackDown got a rare treat after the show went off air. They got to see Bray Wyatt wrestle in only his sixth match since his return to the company last year.

The main event segment of this week’s show featured an appearance from Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief cut a promo but he was interrupted by Sami Zayn who attacked him from behind.

The Honorary Uce issued a challenge to Reigns for a world title match at Elimination Chamber. He was then taken out by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. The broadcast ended with Reigns standing tall after accepting his challenge.

SmackDown Dark Matches

After this segment, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso had a match. The duo picked up a win over The Good Brothers in a tag team bout.

The final match of the night saw Bray Wyatt coming out to face LA Knight. The two SmackDown stars competed in a street fight.

Both competitors used multiple weapons during the match. Knight almost defeated Wyatt after knocking him out using a kendo stick.

After a failed pin fall attempt, LA Knight brought a table in the ring. Wyatt however, used it against him and he pinned the former NXT star after delivering a chokeslam through the table.

You can check out a video of the dark match below: