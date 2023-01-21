Watch: Bray Wyatt Brings Back Firefly Fun House On SmackDown

The Firefly Funhouse is back!

Bray Wyatt returned to The Firefly Fun House during the January 20 episode of SmackDown and reunited with all his friends.

This week’s episode of the show saw LA Knight defeating Ren Jones in a singles match. Mercy the Buzzard, Abby The Witch, Ramblin’ Rabbit and Huskus the Pig Boy then made an appearance, confronting Knight on the Titantron.

Ramblin Rabbit revealed that he is scared of the dark and worried about Bray for his Pitch Black match at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV on January 29.

Wyatt tried to console his friend but halfway through the segment, Uncle Howdy interrupted. He claimed that he knew all Bray needed was a push.

The segment ended with Bray Wyatt telling LA Knight that whatever happens at the upcoming PPV, whatever walks through the door, it’s his own fault.

Uncle Howdy also made an appearance on Raw this past Monday on January 16. He saved Alexa Bliss from Bianca Belair.

Bray Wyatt has wrestled a few live event matches since his return but not on TV. His bout against Knight at Royal Rumble will mark his first Televised match since WrestleMania 37 back in April 2021 where he was defeated by Randy Orton.