Bray Wyatt Says He Can’t Bring Back The Cult Leader Character Without Brodie Lee

Ever since Bray Wyatt returned to WWE last year, people have been wanting to see the return of his cult leader character. The reason for him to not bring it back however, is very personal.

WWE on Fox recently posted a clip of their upcoming sit-down interview with the former world champion. He is seen talking about the different iterations of his character.

Speaking about the gimmick he originally debut on main roster with, Wyatt explained that he can’t bring it back without Brodie Lee:

“For me, the Hawaiian shirt of Bray, who he was, he can’t be without Brodie. I can’t be that without Brodie. It’s just not the same. It’s disrespectful to my best friend. It just can’t be without him.” – Bray Wyatt

The WWE star also mentioned his WrestleMania 37 match against Randy Orton. He claimed The Fiend died that day in Tampa, Florida and ‘it can never be again.’

Brodie Lee, better known to WWE fans as Luke Harper was one of the original members of The Wyatt Family. He, unfortunately, passed away in December 2020 at the age of 41.

Bray Wyatt is scheduled for a pitch-black match against LA Knight at Royal Rumble this year. The event, scheduled for Saturday, January 28 will be coming live from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.