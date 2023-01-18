Details on When Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman Are Getting Married

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) is going to walk down the aisle later this year.

Wyatt is engaged to former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman. They couple has been together for several years and have two children together. Their son Knash was born in May 2019 and their daughter Hyrie came the following year in May 2020.

Offerman spoke to Nikki and Brie Bella this week for The Bellas Podcast and dropped some new details about her upcoming wedding to WWE’s creepiest competitor.

Bray Wyatt’s Wedding to JoJo Offerman

The latest Total Bellas Podcast looks at the upcoming 10-year anniversary of Total Divas, the reality series that helped the Bellas break through to a mainstream audience. The series premiered on the E! Network on July 28, 2013.

Show originals JoJo, Nattie and Ariane (Cameron) joined Nikki and Brie to discuss the “beautiful journey” that was Total Divas, including their favorite scenes and memories.

During the episode, JoJo revealed that she and Wyatt are currently planning their wedding ceremony, which is scheduled to take place later this year. She was asked, “How’s married life?” and clarified that they’re still preparing for their big day.

“We’re not officially married, [we’re] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year, We picked our date and everything. It’s fun, the kids are crazy.” – JoJo

She said her son looks like her, while her daughter has Windham’s face but her attitude.

JoJo, 28, also recalled being young and inexperienced when she joined the cast of Total Divas a decade ago. At the time, she was just a few months removed from graduating high school and needed to use a fake ID to attend Natalya’s bachelorette party in Las Vegas during season one.

Her favorite memories were getting to know the Bellas, forging lifelong friendships with her cast mates and getting to travel the world.