It’s been years since Bray Wyatt last held World Championship gold in WWE, but the cryptic Superstar hasn’t finished with Roman Reigns.

At Summerslam 2020, Wyatt, as the Fiend, captured his second Universal Championship, but his post-match celebration was cut short by Reigns.

Reigns, who had spent months away due to Covid-19 precautions, won the title a week later at the Payback event, starting his current reign as Champion.

Responding to a tweet showing the names Reigns has defeated as Champion, Wyatt asked if fans remember how the Tribal Chief won the title.

Yeah but HOW did he win it? — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) February 19, 2023

While Reigns ended Wyatt’s second reign as Universal Champion, he did so by pinning Braun Strowman in a triple-threat match.

At this time, Wyatt is yet to have a rematch for the Universal Championship that he lost without being pinned or submitted.

This is hardly the first time Wyatt has brought this fact up, as he corrected Louis Dangoor when it was claimed that Reigns had defeated every former Universal Champion.

Future Plans

Wyatt is, according to an internal roster listing, the top babyface on SmackDown, but has been kept away from Reigns, the top heel of both the brand and the company as a whole.

Bray’s sole televised match since returning to WWE last October saw the former Universal Champion defeat LA Knight in the first Pitch Black match.

At WrestleMania 39, Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes, the winner of the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

As for Wyatt, he issued a WrestleMania challenge to the winner of last Saturday’s Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley match, but given the DQ finish, many expect Lesnar and Lashley to face off one-on-one at WrestleMania.