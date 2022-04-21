Thursday, April 21, 2022
Bray Wyatt Resurfaces With Cryptic Tweets & Disturbing Illustrations

By Michael Reichlin
Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) resurfaced on Thursday with a new Twitter name/bio and some puzzling comments and imagery.

Wyatt updated his Twitter name to reflect a red circle. His new Twitter avatar can be seen here:

He also sent out some messages talking about evolving into a sentient machine, so he doesn’t have to feel the pain of being a man anymore.

What’s next for Bray Wyatt?

I do think it’s true that ‘he who makes a beast of himself, gets rid of the pain of being a man.’

But

But if you become the machine, you don’t have to feel at all.

#WhatIf?

To be Sentient.”

The tweet about “becoming the machine” included another illustration that you can view below.

Bray Wyatt has kept a low profile since leaving WWE in July 2021. We know he’s working on a horror movie, which has been in production since November. He’s made a couple appearances at wrestling conventions, including WrestleCon during WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, TX.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

