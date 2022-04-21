Bray Wyatt Resurfaces With Cryptic Tweets & Disturbing Illustrations

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) resurfaced on Thursday with a new Twitter name/bio and some puzzling comments and imagery.

Wyatt updated his Twitter name to reflect a red circle. His new Twitter avatar can be seen here:

He also sent out some messages talking about evolving into a sentient machine, so he doesn’t have to feel the pain of being a man anymore.

What’s next for Bray Wyatt?

“I do think it’s true that ‘he who makes a beast of himself, gets rid of the pain of being a man.’

But

But if you become the machine, you don’t have to feel at all.

#WhatIf?

To be Sentient.”

The tweet about “becoming the machine” included another illustration that you can view below.

Bray Wyatt has kept a low profile since leaving WWE in July 2021. We know he’s working on a horror movie, which has been in production since November. He’s made a couple appearances at wrestling conventions, including WrestleCon during WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, TX.