Bray Wyatt Opens Up About Struggles After WWE Release, Loss Of Brodie Lee

Bray Wyatt is one of the rare breed of wrestlers who have kept kayfabe alive. He is one who almost never comes out of his character to talk to people and it creates a mystique around him. Though sometimes it also leads to him facing all his problems on his own without involving the world into it.

The WWE star had a rare chat with Ryan Satin on Out of Character. They talked about his return promo at Extreme Rules last year where the former Wyatt Family Leader opened up about his struggles a little bit and thanked fans for saving him. He revisited the emotions during the talk and reiterated that it’s the fans that have led him back:

“Well, I despise the way my mind works. That’s the truth of it all. I’m the first person ever to tell you all my flaws. I refuse to watch myself back. I’ve never seen pretty much anything that I’ve ever done. I can’t watch. I [am] just that kind of headcase man, but it’s also kind of my superpower.

It’s what makes me, me. [It] is the obsession. When I’m geared on something, I’m so deep into it that there is no separating life from anything else. It just is. When I dive deep like that, it’s what makes me connect and it’s the reason that I have fans that are so into what I do. It feels like it’s part of their life too. If I didn’t have such passionate fans, man, I wouldn’t be here. I really wouldn’t. It’s them that led me back here.”

‘It Was All Out of Nowhere’: Bray Wyatt

The former Universal champion went through a dark period in his life just around the time of his WWE firing in 2021. He lost two of his best friends apart from losing his job. Opening up about the time, Bray Wyatt admitted that he didn’t deal with it very well. Though he also explained that the long journey has led him to where he is now:

“There was so much there. Just so much going on with all that. It was out of nowhere. I wasn’t prepared for any of that. I lost my childhood best friend. I lost Brodie. I lost my best friend from college Mark. It was something that I think I didn’t deal with very well. I think Brodie’s wife Amanda dealt with it. The kids dealt with it better than me and Rowan did. There’s something there that reminds me of him every single day.

I think that time period was such a conundrum for me. I wasn’t myself. It took me a while to kind of remember what makes me, me. It was a long journey man but it’s led me here, into this moment. This is the best I’ve ever felt.”

