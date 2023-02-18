Bray Wyatt Targets Top WWE Stars Ahead of WrestleMania

With WWE WrestleMania season in full swing, Bray Wyatt doesn’t have a clear direction for what he will do at the biggest event of the year for the company.

However, on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Wyatt shed some light on what may be coming. Wyatt and Uncle Howdy interrupted a performance by Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, & B-Fab) on the show.

The Warning

They cleared out the faction before Wyatt got the microphone and called out Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Wyatt stated that the winner of the match between them at Saturday’s Elimination Chamber PLE “should run.”

Once I put Brock to bed tomorrow, you get your wish, creep. @WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/HOCz44TeW9 — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) February 18, 2023

This will be the third contest between Lashley and Lesnar with each star holding a win over each other.

Wyatt is coming off a victory over LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at WWE Royal Rumble last month. Wyatt doesn’t have a match booked for the Elimination Chamber nor wrestled on television following his return PLE match in January.