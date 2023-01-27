Bray Wyatt On What The Undertaker Said To Him At Raw 30th

Bray Wyatt got to share a pretty special moment with The Undertaker at Raw 30th Anniversary special. The Dead Man symbolized the passing of the torch when he didn’t capitalize on the opportunity to Chokeslam LA Knight. The Last Outlaw instead passed him on to the former Universal Champion so Wyatt can deliver a Sister Abigail. Taker then whispered something to Bray before making his way back.

The Fiend recently had a rare interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character. He was asked the question everyone has in mind – what did The Undertaker say to him. While the former champion didn’t betray the secret, he did claim that it was a very special segment. Wyatt who never re-watches any of his work, said that it’s the one moment he will cherish for the rest of his life:

“Okay, so I think everybody kind of can see it for what it was, right? When something like that happens, that’s something that no one can take away from me.” said Bray Wyatt, “That moment belongs to me. No one else in the world in the history of time ever gets to have that moment. No one but me. What he said was something that only I would have understood. Something that only I would be able to appreciate, for when and where it happened.

It was something I never thought would come but what he said exactly is between me, him, God [and] the devil. I could never [reveal it]. I’ll never, never tell so. I’ll go to my grave with it. But it was powerful, and it was unexpected. Very very cool. Something I will cherish for the rest of my life. That’s a segment I can watch back. That’s a special one.”

