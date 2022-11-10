Bray Wyatt Wants WWE to Bring Back Two Released Stars

There are two stars that Bray Wyatt would like to see Paul Levesque (Triple H) bring back to the WWE that had been released during the COVID-19 pandemic alongside several other names because of what was blamed on “budget cuts.”

Wyatt was also let go by the company when Vince McMahon was still running things as he departed in July 2021, only to return last month at the Extreme Rules event after several weeks of teases that were dropped throughout WWE’s shows.

Since taking over talent relations and main roster creative, Triple H has brought back several names, including Wyatt, and it appears fans shouldn’t expect that trend to end any time soon.

The Names

While speaking with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes stated that Wyatt wants to work with two specific names: his real-life brother Bo Dallas and former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan.

“There’s people that Bray likes and people he wants to work with. Bo Dallas is one of them and so is Erick Rowan. If Erick wants to come back, I’m sure they’d allow that if Bray also wanted it.”

There have been rumors that Wyatt will lead a new faction called the ‘Wyatt 6.’ As of late, Wyatt’s promos have been interrupted by a dark character known as ‘Uncle Howdy,’ whose actual identity has yet to be revealed but is speculated to be Dallas or an alter-ego of Wyatt himself.

Bo Dallas and Eric Redbeard have both spoken about the possibility of returning to WWE. Back in April, Dallas announced that he’ll be returning to wrestling “really, really soon.” More recently, there have been reports that his WWE return is imminent.

Last month, Redbeard said the door is open for a WWE return. He told NBC Sports Boston, “There’s always [an] opportunity and my story within wrestling. That character of Erick Rowan or Erick Redbeard, it has so much left to tell and talk about. I think when I stepped aside when Covid happened and people were let go, I wasn’t ready for my story to stop.”