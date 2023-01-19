Bret Hart Opening Hitman’s Bar Next Month in Calgary

WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart is getting into the bar business.

The seven-time world champion has announced Hitman’s Bar is coming soon to his hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

According to Hart, the establishment will be “a place to gather, enjoy a great meal, live, laugh, and celebrate.” The establishment opens next month (February 2023) and grand opening details are coming soon.

We’ll provide an update when more information is available.

Join me this February as @hitmansbar in Calgary AB, Canada finally opens!



A place to gather, enjoy a great meal, live, laugh, and celebrate.



Please follow the restaurant & bar at: @hitmansbar



Grand opening details: coming soon!!! pic.twitter.com/RKJ92gT8uG — Bret Hart (@BretHart) January 19, 2023

Bret Hart-Themed Drinks

Hitman’s Bar is not the first time Hart has dabbled in the world of adult beverages.

In 2018, Calgary’s very own Village Brewery released a citrus hibiscus ale called, The Village Hitman Citrus Hibiscus Ale. The brewery described the beer as follows:

“Like a sharpshooter, the Hitman takes you by surprise. Unlike his contenders, he’s not bitter. Instead, this champion has a subtle bite; a citrus tang of orange and lemon tag teamed with hibiscus and fragrant hops. It catches you off guard. Before you know it, the Hitman has a hold on you.”

More recently, Hart teamed up with Alberta-based Romero Distilling Co. on a special promotion for their dark rum.

Mockery Brewing Co. out of Denver, CO also has a Hart-themed drink, Brett The Hopman Tart, a Tart Bourbon Barrel-Aged Sour IPA. Hart is not affiliated with this one.