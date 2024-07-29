Bret Hart Honors Leo Burke, Credits Him For Famous WWE Finish

Bret Hart had a lot of respect for the late Leo Burke, calling him one of the top five wrestlers he had ever stepped in the ring with.

Burke unfortunately passed away earlier this week but left a great legacy in a squared circle, most notably up in Canada. Bret Hart mentioned in his Hitman biography that he learned a great deal from Burke in the ring and Hart wrote a heartwarming trible to his friend on social media.

“Words cannot describe how saddened I was to hear of the recent passing of Leo Cormier, better known to the wrestling world as Leo Burke. I consider him to be one of the top 5 workers I ever stepped in the ring with. I learned the basics of pro wrestling from my two teachers Mr. Hito and Mr. Sakurada, but the most valuable lessons I ever learned came from Leo. He taught me pacing and storytelling. There was no one better at building a match and, as a young wrestler working with him, he opened up his vault of finishes and I soaked up all I could.”

Hart mentioned that Burke was the originator of the fantastic finish between him and Davey Boy Smith back in 1992.

“The great finish at Wembley Stadium SummerSlam 1992 with The British Bulldog was Leo Burke’s. We did the same finish in Edmonton back in my old Stampede days and I never forgot it. He taught me so much about ring psychology, the ability to visualize scenes in your mind and then do them. When people compliment me on my style and work rate, they should be thanking Leo Burke. He was my greatest teacher. On top of being a consummate professional in and out of the ring, he was a kind and happy man who loved what he did. Leo Burke was a true friend and one of the most incredible wrestlers there ever was and I’ll miss him dearly. Rest in peace, Leo.”

Bret Hart is one of the most brutally honest professional wrestlers in history.



But not when he talks about the post-match angle from his SummerSlam ‘92 bout with the British Bulldog, as @_piccone & @VaughnMJohnson come to find out. pic.twitter.com/Y0OtreUdBy — The Straight Shooters (@ShootersRadio) July 27, 2024

Burke not only influenced Bret but fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry learned greatly from Leo. Following his passing Henry also took to X to pay tribute to his former teacher.

Wrestling in peace, Leo! I'm going to miss him. He was very good to me. https://t.co/0boux0XHsP — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) July 25, 2024

We at SEScoops would like to send our prayers thoughts and condolences to Leo Burke’s family and friends at this time.

