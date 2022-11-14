Bret Hart on Why He Regrets Leaving WWE: “I Probably Wouldn’t Have Had to Wrestle Bill Goldberg”

Bret “The Hitman” Hart and Shawn “The Heartbreak Kid” were recently profiled by The Ringer on the 25th anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob.
At Survivor Series 1997, Bret defended the WWF Championship at the time against Shawn Michaels in the main event. The Heartbreak Kid locked in Bret’s finishing move, the Sharpshooter, and the bell rang even though Hart had not tapped out. Hart spat in former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and motioned the letters “WCW” to the camera.
Speaking with The Ringer, Bret admitted that he held bitterness toward Shawn Michaels for a long time. He claimed that it was watching Michaels and The Undertaker at WrestleMania that caused him to finally bury the hatchet.
The Hitman added that shaking hands with Shawn Michaels in 2010 was very real and moving for him.
Bret took another shot at Goldberg and said that he wished he never left WWE because he probably wouldn’t have had to get in the ring with the former WCW Champion.
Hart referred to himself as a “WWE guy” and said he was proud of everything he did in the ring.