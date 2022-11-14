Bret Hart on Why He Regrets Leaving WWE: “I Probably Wouldn’t Have Had to Wrestle Bill Goldberg”

Bret “The Hitman” Hart and Shawn “The Heartbreak Kid” were recently profiled by The Ringer on the 25th anniversary of the Montreal Screwjob.

At Survivor Series 1997, Bret defended the WWF Championship at the time against Shawn Michaels in the main event. The Heartbreak Kid locked in Bret’s finishing move, the Sharpshooter, and the bell rang even though Hart had not tapped out. Hart spat in former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and motioned the letters “WCW” to the camera.

Speaking with The Ringer, Bret admitted that he held bitterness toward Shawn Michaels for a long time. He claimed that it was watching Michaels and The Undertaker at WrestleMania that caused him to finally bury the hatchet.

We had our issues over the years. But I watched Undertaker and Shawn Michaels wrestle at one of the WrestleManias. Even then, I had such a bitterness towards Shawn, but I had to admit it was one of the greatest matches I ever watched. That’s where I ended up deciding to make friends with Shawn and bury the hatchet and all that

The Hitman added that shaking hands with Shawn Michaels in 2010 was very real and moving for him.

Me and Shawn making up in the ring (in 2010) and shaking hands and all that, that was all very real and very moving for me. And was not something that was orchestrated. Shawn wanted that off his back and I was in a position to take it off his back and that was the best resolution for both of us. We’ve been friends ever since. And I’m grateful that he’s in a better place today

Bret took another shot at Goldberg and said that he wished he never left WWE because he probably wouldn’t have had to get in the ring with the former WCW Champion.

I wish that none of the bad history that we had-had ever happened. I wished I’d never left for WCW because I probably wouldn’t have had a stroke and I probably wouldn’t have had to wrestle Bill Goldberg.

Hart referred to himself as a “WWE guy” and said he was proud of everything he did in the ring.

I was always a WWE guy, always. And I almost resent when someone talks about me like I wasn’t. They’re surprised I’m even around today. But I gave everything I had to that company and I’m proud of everything I did in the ring and I’m proud of what I represented.

H/T: The Ringer