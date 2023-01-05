Bret Hart Turned Down Kurt Angle Match for Fear He’d Embarrass Himself

Who would have won in a dream match between two of the greatest technical wrestlers to ever lace up a pair of boots?

For years, Bret Hart was the standard-bearer for excellent wrestling in WWE, becoming the promotion’s World Champion on five separate occasions.

At Survivor Series 1999, two years after Bret’s departure in Montreal, Kurt Angle would bring his amateur wrestling background to the promotion and become a huge star.

Dream Match

Kurt and Angle never had the chance to wrestle each other in any promotion, but the Olympic Gold Medalist tried to make that happen over 15 years ago.

Speaking in an interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, Angle said that he always hoped to face the Hitman during his career.

“Bret Hart was always my dream match from when I started in WWE. I always thought I’d have a match with him… He went to WCW, and unfortunately, he got knocked out and had the concussion and then he had a stroke.” Kurt Angle.

Hart’s in-ring career ended after a concussion during a match at Starrcade 1999 but he would perform in a handful of matches in 2010 for WWE.

WrestleMania

Even after Hart’s retirement, Angle was hopeful that he could pull off a match with the Excellence of Execution.

On the show, Kurt recalled pitching the match which was promptly declined.

“I tried to get Bret to wrestle at WrestleMania, I believe, 21 (in 2005). I understood why he said no because where I am in my life now, I know I can’t have the Kurt Angle match that fans expect and Bret was trying to tell me at that particular time ‘I’m not the Bret Hart I used to be and I’m not gonna go out there and embarrass myself.’

“I’m not the Bret Hart I used to be and I’m not gonna go out there and embarrass myself.” Bret Hart’s response to Kurt Angle when offered a match.

“That’s where Bret Hart always was. And if he can’t do that, he’s not gonna do it at all.”

Instead of Hart, Angle would have a match-of-the-year candidate with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 21, getting a victory over HBK.

