Brett DiBiase, Son of Ted DiBiase, Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Charge

Brett DiBiase has made a plea in the case against him connected with Mississippi’s largest welfare embezzlement scandal.

WLBT reports DiBiase pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States in US District Court. He previously pled guilty to two charges in Hinds County Circuit Court.

Now, he awaits his sentence in state court and faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Scandal

Brett was one of several people who were connected to the fraud where they were accused of the embezzlement of millions of dollars in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families funding. Brett paid $48,000 through his business Restore2, LLC by using false claims to get the money as he covered up these payments by falsifying documents, invoices, books, reports, and ledgers.

Others involved in the case were indicted and later convicted. The names included were former DHS Executive Director John Davis, Nancy New, Zach New, and Ann McGrew.

The son of WWE Hall of Famer Ted Dibiase did work for WWE from 2008 to 2011 where he was used in FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling), then-WWE’s developmental territory where he was a Tag Team Championship.