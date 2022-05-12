Former WWE Head Writer Announces Book Documenting His Experience

Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz has written a tell-all memoir about working for the company which will hit shelves this August.

Last December, Gewirtz announced that he was writing a book that would detail his journey to WWE and career as a writer.

On Twitter this week, Gewirtz confirmed the book’s title, ‘There’s Just One Problem,’ saying that it “documents over a decade’s worth of adventures as head writer.”

The book is now available for pre-order at Amazon.

There’s Just One Problem…

Gewirtz promises “untold stories” featuring “the biggest names and controversial moments in wrestling.”

While the book won’t be released to the public until August 16, the 288-page work has been read by some already, with Becky Lynch calling it “the best book I have read in years.”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has praised ‘There’s Just One Problem‘ saying it is “as entertaining as the scripts Brian wrote during his amazing career.”

The book will be published ‘Twelve Books publishing’ and will be available in hardback, ebook, and audiobook.

Thrilled to officially announce and reveal the cover of my upcoming book “There’s Just One Problem….” documenting over a decades worth of adventures as head writer for #WWE. Coming out in August and available for pre-order on Amazon now! https://t.co/W6alkJ9cgI @twelvebooks pic.twitter.com/I6pQaFWQqA — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) May 11, 2022

About the Author

Brian Gewirtz joined the WWE (then WWF) in 1999 after working with Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson for a segment with MTV.

It was “The Brahma Bull” who approached the then 26-year-old writer, asking if he’d ever considered a role with the wrestling promotion.

Sticking with WWE for over 15 years, Gewirtz left in 2015 to join The Rock’s production company ‘Seven Bucks Productions.’