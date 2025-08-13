Brian Knobbs At Risk Of Amputation Over Health Issues

‘Nasty Boy’ Brian Knobbs is at risk of losing his leg due to his ongoing health issues, the former wrestler has revealed. In a new video, Knobbs shared that his foot is infected again and “now they’re talking about amputation.” Knobs has battled health issues for years including being rushed to hospital in early 2025 due to critically-low blood levels. Knobs was able to make a recovery but only after having an emergency blood transfusion.

In his video, Knobbs asked fans for their support and has launched a GoFundMe. Over $31,000 has already been raised which will go towards his medical bills and “restarting Brian’s recovery and long-term plan.” Money will also go to his wife Toni who recently suffered a compound fracture to her ankle after falling in their hotel room.

Knobbs’ fears of amputation come mere weeks after WCW alum Buff Bagwell had one of his legs amputated due to health concerns. Like Knobbs, Bagwell had been dealing with health issues for years. After a 2020 car accident, Bagwell endured more than 30 surgeries in an attempt to save his leg, ultimately to no avail.

Knobbs’ story is sadly shared by many older wrestlers who continue to face health issues after life in the ring. We would like to send our very best wishes to Knobbs and his family at this time.