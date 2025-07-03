Britt Baker AEW Status in Limbo Amid Exit Rumors

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker has kept fans on their toes. Her future in AEW remains up in the air and we have an update on her situation.

It was previously reported that “sources have confirmed that Britt Baker is actively seeking to part ways with AEW.” However, Fightful Select has now provided an update on the matter.

Per Fightful Select, people familiar with Baker’s situation stated that the rumors of her wanting out of AEW are totally unsubstantiated. The outlet further reported that any communications from the former women’s champion about her wanting to depart the promotion “came as news” to those backstage.

“The idea of her wanting out of AEW or even communicating that to AEW was ‘news to them,’ and they had never heard anything resembling that.”

Britt Baker has been away from AEW programming for quite some time now. Her last match was against Penelope Ford on the November 13th edition of AEW Dynamite. There had been speculation that the star had backstage heat in AEW. However, it was never confirmed. Britt Baker has also shared a cryptic post on Instagram which fueled the speculation about her departure.

Britt Baker on Instagram



?? pic.twitter.com/5vL4JEdXTt — Vick (@Vick_8122) July 1, 2025

Recently, there were also discussions within AEW about bringing her back for a match at AEW Double or Nothing, but it’s unknown if those talks were prominent. We will have to wait and see what the future holds for Britt Baker.