Britt Baker Celebrates Four-Year Anniversary with All Elite Wrestling

Britt Baker is celebrating the four-year anniversary of her arrival with All Elite Wrestling.

Taking to Twitter, the wrestler/dentist informed fans of her milestone, adding that there is still work to be done.

Baker reminded fans that she was the first woman to be signed to a contract with AEW.

Has it really been 4 years today? Wow.

We’ve come a long way, but there’s still work to be done. LFG.



Love me or hate me, I’ll always be the first female signed to @AEW ?



Yours truly,

Dr. Britt Baker

D??M??D?? pic.twitter.com/t1ZYB48KQt — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) January 8, 2023

Britt Baker in AEW

After becoming the first woman to sign with AEW, Baker would go on to become the first woman to win an AEW match, defeating Nyla Rose, Kylie Rae, and Awesome Kong, in fatal-four-way action at Double or Nothing 2019.

A legitimate concussion suffered at AEW Fight for the Fallen that July sparked a feud between herself and Bea Priestly (now WWE‘s Blair Davenport) leading to a match on the Full Gear pre-show which Baker would win.

Turning heel in January 2020, Baker would suffer a leg injury that forced her to miss much of 2020, and would return at All Out to lose to Big Swole that September.

Baker’s breakout performance would come on the March 17, 2021 AEW Dynamite, where she lost to Thunder Rosa in the critically-acclaimed Lights Out match.

Despite the loss, Baker’s momentum was undeniable, and would win the AEW Women’s World Championship at Double or Nothing 2021, and won the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament at the following year’s event.

This Wednesday will see Baker team with her ally and current AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter to face Saraya and Toni Storm, in the former Paige’s second match with AEW.