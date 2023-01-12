Britt Baker Comments on Adam Cole’s AEW Return

All Elite Wrestling talent Britt Baker has shared her thoughts on her husband, Adam Cole, returning to the company.

Cole made his shocking return to AEW Dynamite on Jan. 11 after several months off TV for AEW. His last match was against Jay White, Okada and “Hangman” Adam Page in a fatal four-way match at Forbidden Door on Jun. 26, 2022. He had been dealing with injuries, including a concussion that people were uncertain when Cole would return. However, Cole revealed in a promo on AEW Dynamite that he will return to competition and aspires to be the top performer in the company.

During his segment, he also spoke openly about the issues he faced from his concussion, including dealing with anxiety and motion sickness during his recovery. Baker has posted on Twitter about Cole’s return and expressed how proud she was of him.

“For months, the only time @AdamColePro left the house was to go to brain/physical therapy appointments. There was a time he wasn’t allowed to fly on planes or do anything more than go for a walk. I’m so damn proud of how hard he worked every single day to get back to you all,” said Baker.

Adam Cole responded to the tweet by saying, “Thanks for being in my corner every step of the way. Couldn’t have done it without you.”

(via AEW)

What’s Next For Adam Cole?

Although Cole made his return to AEW, it’s unclear when he will return to competition. In his promo, he didn’t say if he’s medically cleared to compete or when he expects to wrestle again. AEW also has yet to comment on when fans should expect to see Cole compete in the ring.

However, the important part of Cole’s return was that he seemed healthy and in good spirits. Cole’s immediate wrestling future may be unclear, but he is still motivated to be a top performer in professional wrestling.