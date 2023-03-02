Britt Baker “Hoping and Praying” Mercedes Moné Joins AEW

Britt Baker is keeping a close eye on the career of Mercedes Moné, who departed from WWE and got her release from the company before signing with NJPW in January. She won the IWGP Women’s Title from KAIRI at NJPW Battle in the Valley in February.

This marked Moné’s first match since May 2022 as she had walked out of WWE alongside Naomi due to creative differences.

In January, the build-up to a tag match on AEW Dynamite had speculation that Mercedes would’ve been revealed as Saraya’s mystery tag team partner to take on Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter. Baker went as far as referring to herself as ‘The Boss’, which was Mercedes’ nickname while she was in WWE.

The Dream

Baker told the New York Post that she hopes and prays to see Moné in AEW in some capacity.

“It’s weird to see now that she’s out in the wild,” she said. “She’s not completely inaccessible in a way. These are very realistic matchups that could happen and I think the world is ready to see Mercedes Moné let out of the cage. What is she gonna do now?”

“I hope and pray that someday, we see her in some capacity in AEW. And if by chance I could be in the connection too, I would be very, very for that.” – Britt Baker on Mercedes Moné

Mercedes Moné would be a huge addition to AEW, but she won’t come cheap. With her budding acting career outside of pro wrestling, and her proven track record of moving merchandise, she would be one of Tony Khan‘s highest-profile acquisitions to date.

AEW has been strengthening its women’s division, which has never looked better. The promotion’s top female competitors include the likes of Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter, TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Britt Baker, Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, Ruby Soho, Ember Moon, Thunder Rosa, Serena Deeb, Willow Nightingale, Riho and Kris Statlander.