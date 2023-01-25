Britt Baker Injured, Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho Set For AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling superstar Britt Baker won’t compete on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite due to injury.

The company broke the news this morning on its Twitter account. AEW wanted Baker to compete in a 3-way match against Ruby Soho and Toni Storm on the Jan. 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. Since Baker is injured, Soho and Storm will compete in a singles match.

It’s unclear what the severity is of the injury or how long Baker will be out of action. Her last aired match was against Billie Starkz on AEW Dark on Jan. 24. Baker took a kick to the face that caused her nose to bleed during the match. AEW hasn’t shared if it’s a nose injury or if there is another issue.

AEW Dynamite Preview

The Jan. 25 episode of AEW Dynamite will be an emotional one. Tonight’s episode will have Mark Briscoe making his AEW debut against Jay Lethal in tribute to his late brother Jay, who tragically passed away last week. The significance of the match happening tonight is also because today would’ve been Jay’s 39th birthday.

Mark’s debut comes after Warner Bros. Discovery lifted its longstanding ban on Briscoes from appearing on AEW Dynamite or Rampage yesterday. AEW also sells T-shirts with Jay on them, with 100% of the proceeds going to Jay’s family. It’s unclear if the entire episode will be a tribute to Jay.

The rest of the show will have exciting matchups. The Jan. 25 episode of AEW Dynamite will have TNT Champion Darby Allin defending the title against Buddy Mathews. The show will also continue the build to the main event of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view, MJF‘s hand-picked opponent Brian Cage taking on Bryan Danielson.

