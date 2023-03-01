Britt Baker Talks Current AEW role & Relationship With Tony Khan

Britt Baker is providing a unique look at what it’s like to collaborate with AEW President Tony Khan.

Baker is one of the top female performers in the industry. The former AEW Women’s World Champion been one of the company’s featured stars since its inception in 2019. As she’ll proudly tell you, she is the first woman to get signed by the company.

Baker has been out of action nursing an injury, but she’s remained a mainstay on television. ‘D.M.D.’ is aligned with Jamie Hayter, AEW’s reigning Women’s World Champion.

The first-ever Women’s Owen Hart Cup winner recently spoke with FoxSportsAU about her relationship with Khan, whom she holds a great deal of respect for.

Britt Baker on Collaborating with Tony Khan

“Right now I’m not having weekly matches, I’m not having weekly promos, so it’s a little bit backed off,” said Baker. “I try not to bother him and bug [Tony] because there are 100’s of other wrestlers texting him on a daily basis, I’m sure.”

Baker says Khan has created an environment where talent feel empowered to pitch ideas to him. It’s such a healthy relationship, that he can openly express when he doesn’t love an idea.

“For example, when I was champion, I was texting with Tony several times a week with different ideas, and he was sending me his ideas, and he’s very straight-up with me. He’d tell me ‘Britt, that’s not a good idea, I don’t like that’, or ‘hey, let’s make this better’, and I really appreciate that from my boss.”

Honesty is one of the most helpful tools anyone can ever give you when you’re learning your craft, especially when you’re learning TV professional wrestling. I couldn’t ask for a better boss than Tony Khan and he has helped me so much growing as a performer, as a wrestler, as a human being. He’s really a special guy and we’re lucky to work for him. Britt Baker on Tony Khan

Britt Baker will be in the corner of Jamie Hayter when she defends her title against Ruby Soho and Saraya at AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 5.