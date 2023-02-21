Brock Lesnar Challenged For WrestleMania 39 Match During 2/20 WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar could be in for quite the intriguing match at WrestleMania 39.

During the 2/20 edition of Monday Night RAW, former United States Champion MVP was shown backstage. MVP called Brock Lesnar a ‘coward’ for ‘intentionally’ getting disqualified during Lesnar’s match against Bobby Lashley during the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

However, MVP wasn’t alone as Omos appeared alongside the long-time U.S. Champion. On Omos’ behalf, MVP laid out a challenge to Brock Lesnar for a match against Omos at WrestleMania 39. MVP called out Lesnar for next week’s show and told Lesnar to show up and respond to the challenge if he had the ‘intestinal fortitude’.

Will Brock Lesnar Respond to Omos’ WrestleMania 39 Challenge?

