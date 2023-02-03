Brock Lesnar Scheduled to Work This Month’s Elimination Chamber PPV

WrestleMania 39 is quickly approaching and fans are eagerly anticipating the highly-anticipated matches that will be taking place at the event. One match in particular that was in the rumor mills was the potential match-up between Brock Lesnar and Gunther.

However, according to a new report from Dave Meltzer at The Wrestling Observer, any talk of a match between Lesnar and Gunther is completely false.

Lesnar made his return as the 12th entrant in the Royal Rumble this year. He performed impressively, by quickly eliminating a number of participants in the match. However, his momentum ended after he came face-to-face with Gunther. Then Bobby Lashley came to eliminate The Beast Incarnate in a shocking manner.

While Lesnar’s post-elimination performance at the Royal Rumble was planned, some parts of it caught those around him by surprise. Lesnar’s unplanned attack on referee Eddie Orengo, which involved throwing him over the barricade, was a particular highlight that earned the Beast Incarnate some heat backstage. Despite this, sources within WWE have indicated that Lesnar is unlikely to face any serious consequences for his actions, as he is still held in high regard and is unlikely to face any real repercussions.

While there has been a lot of speculation about Lesnar’s next move, many fans were hoping for a match between Lesnar and Gunther after their intense stare-down during the Royal Rumble. However, the report from The Wrestling Observer confirms that this match is not in the cards and that the focus will instead be on Lesnar’s ongoing rivalry with Bobby Lashley.

Lesnar has been confirmed to be working both Montreal and WrestleMania, with the potential for another match against Lashley. While rumors of Lesnar’s match with Gunther have been debunked, it was also noted that Steve Austin, who had been contacted for Lesnar, has declined to participate in the show.

Montreal, Quebec will be an interesting location for Lesnar to perform at Elimination Chamber, as the former WWE Champion is now a Canadian citizen. Fans can expect a raucous reaction for Lesnar as he steps into the ring in front of his home country. According to The Wrestling Observer, “While not confirmed, one would expect Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar on the show because otherwise, Lashley should be in the men’s Chamber match.”