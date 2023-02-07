Brock Lesnar To Wrestle At Elimination Chamber, Updated Match Card

WWE has confirmed that The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar will be competing at Elimination Chamber. He will be going up against Bobby Lashley.

Lashley eliminated Lesnar from the Royal Rumble match last month. Brock cut a promo on this week’s Raw mentioning how it has been bothering him.

He challenged the All Mighty for a match at the upcoming PLE and presented a ‘multi-million-dollar contract’. While Bobby Lashley did come out, he refused to sign a contract saying that things will be done on his terms.

This angered Brock Lesnar who then delivered an F5 to Lashley and placed the contract on his chest. Lesnar delivered another F5 on fan demand before leaving.

WWE has announced a contract signing segment for next week’s Raw to make this match official. Including this bout, here is the updated match card for Elimination Chamber:

WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn Elimination Chamber Match For US Title: Austin Theory vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest

Austin Theory vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Montez Ford vs. Damian Priest Elimination Chamber Match To Determine #1 Contender For Raw Women’s Title: Raquel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Carmella

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Carmella Mixed Tag Team Match: Beth Phoenix and Edge vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

Beth Phoenix and Edge vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley Singles Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Elimination Chamber will be taking place on Saturday, February 18 from Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.