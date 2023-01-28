Trying to win Royal Rumble just became much harder for the other 29 contestants, because Brock Lesnar has announced his entry into the match.

This week’s episode of SmackDown featured a segment with US Champion Austin Theory. He was interrupted by Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and The Miz.

All four of these men started brawling before Bobby Lashley came out. The All Mighty levelled all other stars. He mentioned that Brock Lesnar cost him the US title on Raw and said that he will terrorize everyone until he gets what he wants.

The Beast Incarnate then made his entrance through the crowd. He delivered an F5 to Lashley before declaring his entry into the battle royal.

A total of 5 matches have been announced for Royal Rumble this year. You can check out the full match card for the show below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Kevin Owens

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Alexa Bliss

Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs LA Knight

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Seth Freakin Rollins, Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Omos, Gunther, Brock Lesnar and TBD.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma and TBD.

Royal Rumble 2023 will be coming live from Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas this Saturday from 8 p.m. ET.