Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Mya Goes Official With 49er Drew Moss

Mya Lesnar, the daughter of Brock Lesnar, has been making waves in the world of athletics, and has seen a major development in her personal life. On social media, Mya made things official with Drew Moss, an NFL linebacker for the San Fancisco 49ers.

Moss signed with the 49ers earlier this year after impressing at Colorado State. A report from Sports Illustrated shared that Moss is similar to Connor Colby, the guard the 49ers took in Round 7.

As for Mya, she is continuing to impress in the world of athletics. In June 2025, Lesnar became the national champion for Women’s Shot Put with a distance of 19.01 meters. With several records being broken by Lesnar, it’s no wonder why some wrestling fans believe a spot in the ring may be in Mya’s future if WWE makes a move.

Mya’s success is coming amid questions about her father Brock’s future in wrestling. The former Universal Champion hasn’t competed for WWE in close to two years and fans aren’t sure whether he’ll ever wrestle again. With Brock’s name tied to Janel Grant’s lawsuit, WWE appears to be in no hurry to bring the Beast Incarnate back.

Whatever comes for Brock Lesnar, Mya Lesnar is thriving in and out of the world of athletics.