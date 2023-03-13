“He Has to Start Giving Back” – WWE Legend Justifies Brock Lesnar vs Omos at WrestleMania

Some fans may be wondering why WWE has Brock Lesnar wrestling Omos at WrestleMania, but Lesnar’s former rival Kurt Angle knows exactly why the match has been made.

Lesnar has been one of the top WWE performers for two decades. ‘The Beast Incarnate’ has been featured in several blockbuster matches in the recent years. Lesnar had won the WWE Championship again in 2022 and lost the title in a Winner Takes All Match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Following a rematch at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar later entered a feud with Bobby Lashley, which continued till 2023. After a disqualification loss to Lashley at Elimination Chamber, Lesnar shifted towards a new challenge. He went on to accept up and coming WWE star Omos’ challenge to a match at WrestleMania 39 which is just a few weeks away.

Kurt Angle opens up on the idea of Brock Lesnar vs Omos

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist shared his thoughts on the match and. ‘The Olympic Gold Medalist’ has stated that it’s time for Lesnar to start helping the company build other talent. He wants ‘The Beast’ to put over Omos at ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All.’

“I think it’s a great idea,” Angle said. “You have to remember, Brock is near the end of his career, and Omos is near the beginning of his career. Brock’s always been these main event matches with all the top guys. I think now he’s at the point of his career where he has to start giving back and not being at the top level matches for world championships, but trying to build other talent. I think this is a great idea.”

Lesnar and Omos are set to face off on tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW. Omos will certainly reach a massive milestone in his career if he’s able to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.