Watch: Brock Lesnar Makes Surprise Return To End Raw XXX

Brock Lesnar is back and he is in the feeding mood.

WWE celebrated 30 years of Monday Night Raw this week with a show full of legends. There were a number of veterans who made an appearance on the episode including people like The Undertaker and DX.

The main event of the show saw Austin Theory defending the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley in No Disqualification match. The All Mighty had won a Six Way Elimination match last week to earn the title shot.

Towards the ending of the bout, Lashley sent Theory into a steel chair at the ring post. Lashley followed it with a number of moves including a superplex off the top.

Theory tried to low blow Bobby Lashley but the former WWE champion managed to send him through a table that had previously been set up.

Brock Lesnar Is Not Done

This is when Brock Lesnar’s music hit and the Beast Incarnate made his return. He delivered an F5 to Lashley and another one to Austin Theory.

Theory landed on top of the All Mighty and got the pin. Lesnar then left the ring and the show ended with the former world champion standing at the stage.

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar have faced each other a couple times with both the stars having a win over the other. The latest encounter suggests that we will be seeing the rubber match between the two sooner rather than later.