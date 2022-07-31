Watch What Happened With Brock Lesnar After SummerSlam Went off the Air

WWE SummerSlam 2022 is in the books and this is what went down after the show went off the air.

This year’s SummerSlam event was held inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30. The main event featured a memorable Last Man Standing match.

It was Roman Reigns putting his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar. At one point in the match, Lesnar lifted up the ring with a tractor.

Lesnar’s efforts ultimately weren’t enough as he had to fend off Reigns, The Usos, Paul Heyman, and Theory. It was too much for Brock, who couldn’t beat the ten-count.

What Happened After SummerSlam

After the Peacock broadcast went off the air, Brock Lesnar put on his cowboy hat and got back inside the elevated ring.

He posed for the fans to show that he was alright following the brutal title match with his rival.

Here are some clips from fans who were in attendance:

This was billed as the final encounter between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. Whether or not WWE will stick to that claim remains to be seen.

The general consensus, however, is that Brock and Roman hit a home run with their latest match. Some are already calling it the best match between the two.

More SummerSlam Fallout

