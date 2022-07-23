Brock Lesnar Makes Surprise Appearance to End WWE SmackDown

Reports be damned, Brock Lesnar is in the building.

The lead-up to the historic July 22 episode of WWE SmackDown was chaotic, to say the least. Just hours before the show, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the company.

Reports then surfaced from multiple credible news outlets claiming that Lesnar left the TD Garden in Boston, MA upon hearing the news of Vince’s retirement. It was said that Lesnar essentially told WWE management that if Vince is out then so is he.

As it turns out, “The Beast” isn’t going anywhere.

Brock Lesnar Shows Up on SmackDown

The main event of Friday Night SmackDown was a six-man tag team match. It was the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos aligning with Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory to take on the Street Profits and Madcap Moss.

The match ended via DQ when Theory attacked Moss with his briefcase.

The assault continued until Brock Lesnar’s music blared out of the speakers. Lesnar was in the house and he made his way down the aisle.

Once he was in the ring, Lesnar delivered an F5 to Theory to close the show.