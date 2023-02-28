Brock Lesnar vs. Omos Made Official for WWE WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar will indeed be wrestling Omos at the biggest event of the year for WWE, WrestleMania 39.

On last week’s episode of WWE Raw, there was a segment where Omos and MVP laid the challenge out for ‘The Nigerian Giant’ to face “The Beast.” On this week’s show, they invited Lesnar to appear to answer the challenge, and he did when he showed up at MVP’s Lounge.

They traded some words before MVP sold Lesnar on a match with Omos. They had a drink to celebrate the match being made official, but MVP accidentally spit moonshine in Lesnar’s face. Lesnar laid out MVP with an F5 before leaving the ring.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 39 premium live event on April 1 and 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA that will air on Peacock. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos