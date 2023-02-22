Gunther on Brock Lesnar Dream Match, Roman Reigns’ Dominance

Gunther continues to ‘stir the pot’ regarding a potential showdown with Brock Lesnar.

The two warriors had a face-to-face confrontation at last month’s Royal Rumble premium live event. Fans in attendance went nuts at the sight of these two going at it. Neither man went on to win the Rumble. That honor was claimed by Cody Rhodes. However, Gunther did make history that night, setting the record for longest time spent in a Royal Rumble match.

The reigning Intercontinental champion has been talking about the moment ever since. During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, he praised Lesnar as “fantastic” and a performer who stands out from everybody else.

Gunther: Brock Lesnar Match “Something I Really Want to Go For”

Gunther appeared on Wednesday’s edition of The Bump and was asked about his reaction to confrontation with Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

“That moment? Let’s go! That was a super exciting moment for me, obviously Brock is a competitor that I was always impressed with. I’ve said it before, people call me the the ‘End Boss’ in situations..Brock might be my personal end boss, and I think that moment we had was all I needed out of it right now. Basically like a real life confirmation that the audience is up for that.”

"Let's go!"@Gunther_AUT says he definitely wants to step in the ring 1-on-1 with #BrockLesnar. Do YOU want to see that?#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/tOHlqM5bOo — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2023

The Ring General has a full place as the reigning Intercontinental champion. However, he’s not losing sight of this ‘bucket list’ match-up.

“Obviously, my focus right now is on being the Intercontinental champion. Going down the line, I think that’s something I really want to go for, being in the ring with Brock one-on-one.”

Gunther on Roman Reigns

Gunther also commented on the top star in professional wrestling, Roman Reigns.

He said Reigns has been a dominant champion and is impressed with the Tribal Chief. For all of his achievements, Reigns going to “fall hard” when he does get toppled – and he may be the man to knock Reigns off his perch.

“Let’s see who’s going to be able to end his reign and The Bloodline hasn’t faced us yet, so…”