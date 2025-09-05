Brock Lesnar Was Reportedly A Free Agent Before Return To WWE

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has provided anupdate on the contract status of Brock Lesnar, revealing that his previous WWE deal had expired and he was a free agent for several months before signing a new agreement to return at SummerSlam. This clarifies the common belief that he was simply being paid to sit at home during his long absence from the company.

According to the report, Lesnar’s prior contract was allowed to expire completely. Unlike situations where a contract can be extended due to injury time, WWE could not do so with Lesnar as he was not injured. The decision not to use him on television was the company’s choice, stemming from his implication in the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon in early 2024.

Once the company’s legal team cleared Lesnar for a return to programming, a new offer was made. Lesnar and WWE then came to terms on a completely new contract, which is reportedly for “very limited dates.”

This new deal was signed just ahead of his shocking return at SummerSlam on August 3, where he attacked John Cena after the main event. The two are expected to wrestle at WrestlePalooza later this month.