Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania Match Was Changed Recently (Report)

Brock Lesnar continues to be one of the biggest stars WWE has to offer. One would think that the company would have solid plans for him going into the WrestleMania season but it doesn’t appear to be the case.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed some details about the conversation around The Beast Incarnate ahead of the Show of Shows.

Meltzer wrote that the company wasn’t planning on a match between Gunther and Brock as many expected. The original plan for him was changed just recently as well:

“The only thing we know is that whatever the Lesnar plan was, and it wasn’t Gunther, that is that it changed in the last week or two.” Wrestling Observer Newsletter

This past Monday’s Raw saw MVP challenging Brock Lesnar for a match against Omos at WrestleMania 39. The former US Champion asked the retired MMA star to show up on Raw next week to give his answer.

It’s still possible that this may be a swerve and the company may be planning something completely different for the former Universal Champion.

The programming so far however, leads us to believe that the Nigerian Giant will be the one who will face the Alpha Male this year.