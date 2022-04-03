Brock Lesnar: ‘You Don’t Draw Blood On Brock Lesnar and Get Away With It’

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar seemed to enjoy speaking about his winner take all title unification match with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Sunday in an interview with ESPN as he gave some great one-liners.

Lesnar has been saying on TV leading up to this match that he’s coming for blood after an angle at Madison Square Garden where Reigns busted him open as part of an attack.

Lesnar stated that he plans to give Reigns a country beating.

“I will solidify them tomorrow. If Paul Heyman wants to get his nose dirty, we’re going to get dirty. I’m coming for fucking blood and that’s what I’m gonna do. I’m riled up about this. I had to find peace in all this when Roman stuck his nose in and changed the rules at Madison Square Garden, he didn’t have to do that. Roman Reigns is threatened by Brock Lesnar. Brock Lesnar is the black cloud.”

Lesnar was asked if he watched the clip of the attack.

“100 times. That’s why I have goosebumps, that’s why I’m pissed. That’s why it’s personal to me. You don’t draw blood on Brock Lesnar and get away with it.”

Lesnar added that unifying the titles will be his legacy in WWE and the gloves are coming off when Reigns gets a ‘country ass-kicking.’