Bron Breakker Retains WWE NXT Title at Deadline

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker made his latest title defense against Apollo Crews at Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline event.

The match had a slow build, with Crews controlling most of it. Crews with a back flip off the apron before Bron with a brain buster then a standing moonsault for 2. Breakker with a dive over the top rope to the floor. Crews with a powerslam for a near fall. Bron with a spear for the win.

Post-match, Grayson Waller, who earned a future title shot earlier in the show after winning the Iron Survivor Match, laid out Breakker and ended the show standing tall with the title.

How We Got Here

On the November 22nd edition of WWE NXT, the match was confirmed in a vignette with Crews announcing he would be getting the next title match after defeating JD McDonagh on a recent episode of NXT. He said during the vignette that he had been waiting six months for this moment and couldn’t wait to step into the ring with Breakker.

Breakker won the NXT Title for a second time on the April 4th edition of Raw when he beat Dolph Ziggler. Breakker previously won the NXT Title from Ciampa at New Year’s Evil in January from Tommaso Ciampa.

Breakker’s recent title defenses have come against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh at Halloween Havoc, Tyler Bate at Worlds Collide, JD McDonagh in August, and Cameron Grimes on July 5th.