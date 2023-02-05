Bron Breakker Retains WWE NXT Title at Vengeance Day

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker made his latest title defense against Grayson Waller in the main event of the Vengeance Day special on Peacock.

The match started outside of the ring before Bron tossed him into the ring. Bron beat him down in the early going until Waller cut him with a drop kick off the middle rope then a leg drop off the top rope. Waller tied him up in the ropes to do more damage. Bron then made his comeback. Breakker hit a superplex off the top rope. Breakker went over with two spears. Post-match, Carmelo Hayes appeared, pointing at Breakker, an indication he’s next in line.

The next challenger for the NXT Championship is…HIM? ?@Carmelo_WWE @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/E5cTUVVfeh — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 5, 2023

How we Got Here

Their first match happened last month at New Year’s Evil when Breakker retained the title by countout. The finish of the bout saw Waller not be able to back into the ring and the match ended in a countout.

Breakker won the NXT Title for a second time on the April 4th edition of Raw when he beat Dolph Ziggler. Breakker previously won the NXT Title from Ciampa at New Year’s Evil in January from Tommaso Ciampa.

Breakker’s recent title defenses have come against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh at Halloween Havoc, Tyler Bate at Worlds Collide, JD McDonagh in August, and Cameron Grimes on July 5th.