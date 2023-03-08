Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes Set for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

It’s time for Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes to share the squared circle. It will be a match that takes place in the main event of NXT’s next Peacock special, Stand & Deliver.

During Tuesday’s NXT episode, it was confirmed that Breakker will defend the NXT Title against Hayes at this show.

The Challenge

Breakker came out for a promo where he said that he thinks the biggest match should happen at the biggest stage because there are no more roadblocks in the way of it happening. He called out Hayes, who said it’s time for their paths to finally cross because everyone wants it.

Breakker said that whenever he would face anyone else, he was disappointed that it wasn’t Hayes. They said they had been keeping tabs on each other this whole time.

Breakker told a story about having a meeting with Triple H and Shawn Michaels in 2021 about how they saw them two as guys who could take over NXT. Bron said there is nowhere else to go and Hayes agreed before telling him that he would see him for the NXT Title at Stand & Deliver.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California