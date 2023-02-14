NXT Champion Competes In Match Before Raw

Bron Breakker has been the dominant NXT Champion for over 300 days but it appears that his time with the development brand might be coming to an end.

WWE has the tradition of calling up development stars right after WrestleMania. They usually start preparing talents for their future by having them compete in trial matches during the Mania season.

The NXT champion competed in one such match before this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. The second-generation talent competed in a bout against Akira Tozawa that was filmed for Main Event.

I came to Raw to see the dream match of Bron Breakker v. Akira Tozawa! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/JklpjichAe — John D (@HorhayBlanco) February 14, 2023

Bron Breakker wasn’t the only NXT name brought in for the tapings from Brooklyn, NY. Wendy Choo was also present in the arena and she had a match with Dana Brooke.

Choo participated in the 2018 Mae Young Classic before being signed by WWE. She spent a long time on the shelf due to various injuries and went through multiple gimmick changes before settling on her current ring name in November 2021.

Breakker on the other hand made his in-ring debut for the brand in September 2021. He has been the dominant face of WWE’s Development Territory ever since.

The 25-year-old has made several appearances on Raw and SmackDown. Now might be the time for him to join the main roster on a more permanent basis.