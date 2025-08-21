Brooke Hogan: Police Footage Could Change The Narrative On Hulk’s Death

The narrative about the final days of Hulk Hogan’s life could soon change, according to the wrestling icon’s daughter Brooke. In an Instagram Story, Brooke shared that eyewitnesses present when her father passed have reached out to her.

“I’ve 100% gotten legit calls from professionals—from police officials to nurses—that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death telling ME I need to see body cam footage and I need to get a hold of the 911 tapes because they supposedly contain information that could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone’s been hearing.” “Those same professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me and push me to find specific answers to this very day. They are quite literally putting their careers at risk because they feel so compelled to do the right thing.”

Brooke added that she has zero control over this situation, with control instead resting with Hulk’s wife Sky. Not only does Brooke not have any say over her father, but she suggested that she has been kept in the dark about what has transpired since his death.

“I do not have any information on if or when he is being cremated. Could have been right after he died, could be tomorrow. I do not know. I have been told by my brother there will be an autopsy. I do not know who will be performing the autopsy. Any information I receive from an autopsy—if one happens—whether I believe it or not, I will be keeping private out of respect for my father.”

Brooke has plenty of unanswered questions, but is trusting her brother Nick to do his best to get answers. Brooke ended with a pertient message to those she believes are misrepresenting her.

“So please stop misquoting, speculating, and ASKING me if I know anything. I cannot get any information. I know you’d think I could being his blood, but I can’t. We are already dealing with enough. I will not be talking about this ‘mystery’ anymore.”

Much has been said about Hulk Hogan following his death aged 71 of a heart attack. While Brooke believes there may be more to his death than first meets the eye, it remains to be seen if there are any official updates on the end of the life of one of wrestling’s biggest stars.