Brooke Hogan Wanted No Part of Hulk Hogan’s Will (Report)

Brooke Hogan is mourning the death of her father Hulk Hogan, who died in July 2025 aged 71, and Brooke isn’t expecting anything from his will. According to sources close to Brooke via TMZ, she asked to be removed from her father’s will back in 2023. The reason? Brooke reportedly did not trust those in Hulk Hogan’s inner circle, fearing potential legal and financial complications. One source told TMZ that “She didn’t rust a single person around him.”

Brooke’s concern for her father was said to be solely on his well-being, not his wealth. Brooke and Hulk often clashed over who he allowed into his personal and financial life before she requested to be removed from his will, the report adds. Though Brooke is heartbroken at this time, she is at peace with her decision, as one source said:

“She’s never been about money. She won’t be getting anything—and she’s totally okay with that.”

Brooke will still receive a modest sum from a separate life insurance trust Hulk had established, which she plans to use for her children’s college savings—a choice that reflects her focus on family over fortune.

It remains to be seen who controls Hulk’s estate, and there has already been some startling claims against his inner circle. With Hogan having made millions through wrestling and his other endeavors, his estate will be highly sought after.

As for Brooke, her focus is on her family, including her husband and their children. Our thoughts remain with her and the Hogan family at this time.