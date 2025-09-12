Brooke Hogan Has No Regrets After Being Left Out Of Hulk’s $5M Will

Hulk Hogan’s will has been revealed following the Hulkster’s death, and while his son Nick receives plenty, his daughter Brooke is missing completely. Now, Brooke is sharing her side of things, and told TMZ why she isn’t surprised to not receive a penny from her father.

“His decision is no surprise to me. It’s what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets. My dad knows I’m a hard worker and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time.”

Nick Hogan has stepped in as co-personal representative of the estate, reportedly valued at close to $5 million. Her interview comes after Brooke said she wanted no part of Hulk’s will shortly after his death in July 2025.

Brooke has spoken openly about her father, sharing that police footage from the day he died could change the ‘narrative’ of what people believed happened. Brooke had remained distant from both her parents in recent years, alleging that she suffered physical and mental abuse during her childhood.

Brooke became a mom in January to twins, though the pair will grow up without their iconic grandfather, or his money. For Brooke and her husband Steven, they’re ready to take on the world without the Hulkster’s resources to rely on.