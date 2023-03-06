Watch: What Happened With Bryan Danielson After Revolution Went Off Air

Bryan Danielson received a big ovation from the crowd after his incredible performance in the main event of Revolution.

AEW presented a solid PPV from Chase Center in San Francisco tonight with many different kinds of matches featured on the card.

The main event of the show was a 60 minutes Iron Man match where Danielson challenged MJF for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

Both the performers gave everything they had in this match. They managed to get three falls each at the end of the allotted time limit, pushing the bout into sudden death.

The ending of the match saw MJF hitting Danielson with an oxygen tank. The Wrestling Devil then locked him into the Lebell Lock and forced Bryan to tap for the victory.

What Happened After Revolution

While Bryan Danielson did not manage to win the match despite his best efforts, his performance still impressed everyone.

The wrestling veteran received an ovation from the crowd with ‘Thank you Bryan’ chants as he recovered after the show went off air.

This wasn’t the end of the night however, as AEW President Tony Khan also came out and thanked the fans after Revolution:

An emotional Bryan Danielson after the one hour Iron Man match. #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/DG6tLWmFyt — Alex @ AEW Revolution 3/1-3/6 (@anamelessrage) March 6, 2023

Tony Khan after the PPV was over #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/sBIysT9GAv — Alex @ AEW Revolution 3/1-3/6 (@anamelessrage) March 6, 2023

Apart from this, the Revolution PPV also featured a big heel turn, a surprise return and a title change. You can check out the full results of the show below: